Dois homens são presos por sequestrar mulheres e roubar carro na Vila Itapegica

De
Redação
-
22:41

A Guarda Civil Municipal (GCM) de Guarulhos prendeu neste domingo (19) dois homens suspeitos de sequestrar duas mulheres ao roubar um veículo modelo Jac T5. Os agentes depararam com a situação após o carro colidir com uma caminhonete na avenida Carlos Ferreira Endres, na Vila Itapegica. Os acusados tentaram fugir, deixando as vítimas no banco traseiro.

Segundo as vítimas, os homens embarcaram no carro e as ameaçaram no interior do estacionamento do Internacional Shopping. Após testemunhas confirmarem o ocorrido, os envolvidos foram apresentados à autoridade de plantão no 1º Distrito Policial, que ratificou o flagrante e lavrou um boletim de ocorrência para roubo qualificado. Os acusados ficaram detidos e à disposição da Justiça.

 

