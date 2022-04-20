Flamengo x Palmeiras virou quase decisivo para o Verdão; expectativa é de jogão | Alexandre Praetzel

Flamengo e Palmeiras se enfrentam nesta quarta-feira em jogo antecipado da rodada 4 do Campeonato Brasileiro. O Fla está com quatro pontos e o Palmeiras com um. Apesar disso, a projeção é um jogo parelho no primeiro duelo entre os técnicos portugueses Paulo Sousa e Abel Ferreira. O Verdão já sente a sequência de jogos diante do planejamento antecipado para o Mundial de Clubes.

 

