De
Redação
-
Goleiro, Miguel Alberguini Garcia continua sendo noticia no Gazeta News Guarulhos
19:31

Na Taça Kids F7 Guarulhos, O goleiro Miguel Alberguini Garcia volta ao gramado domingo 03/07 desta vez para defender a partida e também para levantar a taça da vitória podemos acreditar que não está dormindo a noite.

Há 3meses que o campeonato contou com a participação de atleta como Miguel, os jogos iniciam as 8:00 e termina as 16:30

Foram muitos momentos emocionantes, pais chorando, mães gritando.

A taça Kids F7 Guarulhos, teve a participação de autoridades, famosos, influenciadores, celebridades.

A classificação e desclassificação para a Série Ouro] por conta dos desfalques de alguns jogadores, além de faltar muita comunicação em campo também”, concluiu.

Vai “levar!! Ataça Miguel???

Desta vez é Nois.

