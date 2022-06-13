Homem é detido pela GCM após flagrante de agressão à ex-companheira no Centro

Homem é detido pela GCM após flagrante de agressão à ex-companheira no Centro
16:12

Um homem foi detido pela Guarda Civil Municipal (GCM) de Guarulhos após ser flagrado agredindo sua ex-companheira no calçadão da rua Dom Pedro II, no Centro, nesta sexta-feira (10). Os agentes em patrulhamento preventivo pela região depararam com a cena de violência e fizeram a intervenção em favor da vítima.

O acusado mostrou-se muito nervoso ao ser abordado e resistiu às solicitações dos agentes para que cooperasse. Ele foi contido e apresentado à autoridade de plantão no 1º Distrito Policial, que requisitou atendimento médico e exame de corpo de delito nos envolvidos.

Em seguida a autoridade lavrou um boletim de ocorrência por agressão e violência doméstica com base na Lei Maria da Penha. O autor ficou detido e à disposição da Justiça.

