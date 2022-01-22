NAIARA AZEVEDO FAZ PROMESSAS PARA TENTAR FUGIR DO PAREDÃO! | BIG BROTHER BRASIL 22

O jogo começou pra valer e Naiara Azevedo começou a sentir a pressão. Para tentar fugir da berlinda, ela prometeu, além de cozinhar, lavar o chão e até FAZER MASSAGEM nos Brothers!

