‘O Bolsonaro foi muito mal e o Lula não dá’, diz Tiago Leifert

De
Redação
-
‘O Bolsonaro foi muito mal e o Lula não dá’, diz Tiago Leifert
‘O Bolsonaro foi muito mal e o Lula não dá’, diz Tiago Leifert
Ads

12:33

Desde que saiu da Globo Tiago Leifert tem dado muitas entrevistas. Na quinta-feira (02), o apresentador bateu um papo no podcast “Cara a Tapa”, de Rica Perrone, e falou sobre diversos assuntos, entre eles, política. Leifert detonou Jair Bolsonaro (PL), e o ex-presidente Lula (PT).

“O Bolsonaro foi muito mal e o Lula não dá. Fez um bom governo em 2002, entendo a figura que ele é, a importância que ele tem, mas não consigo fazer o malabarismo mental de tudo o que aconteceu”, começou o comunicador.

Tiago Leifert ainda afirmou que votaria em Luciano Huck, caso o apresentador do “Domingão” tivesse se candidatado à Presidência nas eleições deste ano: “Eu votaria no Huck pra presidente porque sei da índole dele, sei do que ele é capaz pra fazer. Eu conheço ele, eu confio 100% nele e sei que se ele topasse ser presidente da república, com o dinheiro que ele tem é porque ele quer ajudar”, finalizou.

ADS1

Artigos relacionadosMais do autor

Deixe uma resposta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

dezenove − 18 =

Esse site utiliza o Akismet para reduzir spam. Aprenda como seus dados de comentários são processados.