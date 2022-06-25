Para Kauã Alencar desfalques impediram Flamengo/Ermelino de obter melhor resultado contra o São Paulo/Guarulhos pela Taça Kids F7 Guarulhos

A equipe Sub-14 do Flamengo/Ermelino entrou em quadra no último domingo (19), pela última rodada da 1ª fase da Taça Kids F7 Guarulhos, com a necessidade de vencer o São Paulo/Guarulhos para conquistar a classificação para a semifinal da Série 1 da competição infantojuvenil. No entanto, a franquia flamenguista perdeu por 3 a 1 e vai disputar a penúltima etapa da Série 2. Diante deste cenário, o atleta Kauã Alencar entende que os desfalques prejudicaram a equipe naque confronto.

