QUANDO MINHA AMIGA TENTA SE FAZER DE DIFÍCIL. | BIG BROTHER BRASIL 22

22/02/2022

Quem nunca fez cena dizendo que não era a hora certa?! 😳 Depois de ser explanada, Laís fica cheia de vergonha, mas não nega: pegaria o Rodrigo. Só que não agora… 😑 #RedeBBB #BBB22 #TVGlobo

