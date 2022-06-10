Santos chega a Belo Horizonte para enfrentar o Atlético-MG pelo Brasileirão

Santos chega a Belo Horizonte para enfrentar o Atlético-MG pelo Brasileirão
Santos chega a Belo Horizonte para enfrentar o Atlético-MG pelo Brasileirão
22:23

O Santos já está em solo mineiro. Na noite desta sexta-feira, a equipe paulista chegou a Belo Horizonte, onde, neste sábado, terá pela frente o Atlético-MG, às 19h (de Brasília), no Mineirão, pela 11ª rodada da Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro.

O Santos vem para o confronto após, em seu último jogo, ficar apenas no empate por 1 a 1 com o Internacional, na Vila Belmiro. Desta forma, o clube se coloca na 10ª posição da tabela do campeonato, com 13 pontos somados até aqui.

