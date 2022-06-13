Torcedor invade campo do Allianz em goleada do Palmeiras sobre o Botafogo

De
Redação
-
Ads

16:2

Na goleada do Palmeiras sobre o Botafogo por 4 a 0, um torcedor invadiu o gramado do Allianz e deu uma canseira nos seguranças da Arena.

Torcedor invade campo do Allianz em goleada do Palmeiras sobre o Botafogo, Guarulhos

ADS1

Artigos relacionadosMais do autor

Deixe uma resposta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

doze + 10 =

Esse site utiliza o Akismet para reduzir spam. Aprenda como seus dados de comentários são processados.